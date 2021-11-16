California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 755.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 288,517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

BLUE stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $804.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.