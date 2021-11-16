California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Heska worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $275.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.47 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

