California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,365 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

