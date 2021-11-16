California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,154 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.