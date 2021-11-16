California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,075 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

