Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 167,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

