Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.92

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.92 and traded as high as C$34.99. Cameco shares last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 3,447,658 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -394.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

