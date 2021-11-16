Canaccord Genuity Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.10

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Questor Technology stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,352. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.72 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

