Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 184.90 ($2.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($326,647.01).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

