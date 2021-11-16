Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$69.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF opened at $47.07 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.