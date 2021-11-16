Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given a C$70.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$70.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.67.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$58.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.