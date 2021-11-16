Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$177.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) received a C$177.00 price target from investment analysts at Atlantic Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.00.

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$163.46. 365,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

