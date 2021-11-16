Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

CTC opened at C$365.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$271.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$260.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$192.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

