Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.92.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.24. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

