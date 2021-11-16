Canandaigua National Corp Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

