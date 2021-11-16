Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

WST opened at $422.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

