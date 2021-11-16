Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $326.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.86 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

