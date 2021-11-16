Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE JCI opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.