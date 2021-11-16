Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $690.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

