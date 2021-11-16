Canandaigua National Corp Trims Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,101,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

