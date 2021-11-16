Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,333. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.