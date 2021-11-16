Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Capital Southwest worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CSWC stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

