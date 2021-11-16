CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 11,126 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,496. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $113.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

