CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,652,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $244.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

