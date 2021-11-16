CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. 458,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,884,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

