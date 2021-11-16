CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $7.01 on Tuesday, reaching $306.69. 49,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,374. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

