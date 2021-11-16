CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 20,891 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,891 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 560,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,095,852. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock valued at $166,188,089. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

