Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $425,225.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

