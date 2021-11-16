Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2,856.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,835 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

