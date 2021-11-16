Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

