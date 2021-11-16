CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $384,700.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $347,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

