Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 74,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

