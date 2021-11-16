Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 650,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,798. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

