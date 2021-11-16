Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,805. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

