Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38.

