Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 3,331 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,490 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.30.

