Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 22.73% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

