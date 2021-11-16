Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 367 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 200,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 37,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.