Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $909.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.