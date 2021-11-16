Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

CASA opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

