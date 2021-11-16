Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $509,114.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.