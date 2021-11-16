Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.19 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

