CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 1,310.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAVR opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. CAVU Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

