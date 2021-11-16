CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 1,310.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CAVR opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. CAVU Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About CAVU Resources
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.