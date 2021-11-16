CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 876.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

OTGLY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

