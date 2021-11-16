Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Announces Earnings Results

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

