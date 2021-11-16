Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.