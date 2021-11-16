Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNTA traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 3,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.