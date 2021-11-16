Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $36.20. 15,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 667,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Specifically, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,555,123 shares of company stock valued at $436,901,014 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 791,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

