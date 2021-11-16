CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$539.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$2.24.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

