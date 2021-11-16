CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$127.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.80.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$110.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.36. CGI has a 12 month low of C$89.54 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

